HONG KONG Aug 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The National People's Congress Standing Committee kicks off a week-long meeting on Monday that will play a decisive role over whether Hong Kong will elect its new leader by one person, one vote for the first time in 2017. (bit.ly/1tJ6JM2)

-- The $6.3 million lawsuit filed by Deutsche Bank against Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) executive Zhang Hongli will hurt the German lender's long-term relationship with the mainland bank, people who worked at Deutsche Bank at the same time as Zhang said. (bit.ly/1ok7FBV)

-- Outdoor advertising firm Clear Media is looking to aggressively acquire advertising locations as the rates for bus-shelter panels on the mainland drop and small advertising firms go out of business in the economic slowdown. (bit.ly/1smc8Yp)

THE STANDARD

-- MTR operations director Jacob Kam Chak-pui should not have apologized for the killing of a stray dog on the tracks before the investigation has been completed, the staff union says. The corporation does not have guidelines on how to handle animals on the track, a union spokesman said. (bit.ly/1qEvCpd)

-- Five volunteers of Macau's unofficial referendum on electoral reform, including one of its organizers, were held by police for hours after the activists ignored strong objections from Beijing. (bit.ly/1qdTxiA)

-- Sound Global expects further profit growth from its wastewater treatment business in small towns, after posting a net profit of 239 million yuan ($39 million) in the first half, up 38.2 percent from the previous year. (bit.ly/1qaD7Xw)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd saw its first-half net profit surging 45 percent year on year to 1.48 billion yuan ($240.6 million) and said it would continue to expand production capacity on the mainland.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd said its first-half net profit fell 6.36 percent from the same period a year ago to 1.34 billion yuan ($217.85 million) while revenue rose 7.04 percent at 3.93 billion yuan.

-- BYD Co Ltd , which posted a 16 percent year on year decline in first-half net profit, warned that it net profit for the January to September period may fall by 11 to 22 percent due to shrinking market share of China's local brands and persistent losses in its solar business.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said it had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Sinopec's unit Sinopec Sales Co Ltd to strengthen ties in procurement and transportation of natural gas.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)