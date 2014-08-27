HONG KONG Aug 27These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The president of China Resources Power (CRP) and a Shanxi tycoon, believed to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial coal investment, have been detained by authorities. CRP said its executive director Wang Yujun was under investigation in Jiangsu province, while sources revealed that Zhang Xinming, once the richest man in Shanxi, had been detained earlier this month. (bit.ly/1wzmdaR)

- Fashion retailer Fujian Nuoqi should have disclosed more information on its two failures to list on the mainland before floating its shares in Hong Kong, and CCB International, the sole sponsor of the share sale, may possibly be disciplined, analysts said. Nuoqi, which listed in Hong Kong in January, reported to police in July that its chairman was missing. (bit.ly/1tSzh5V)

- Homebuyers are increasingly seeking to finance their purchases with loans based on the lower interest rates in the Hong Kong interbank offered rate market. The percentage of mortgage applicants opting for loans priced with reference to Hibor rose from 42 percent in January to 77 percent in June, Hong Kong Monetary Authority data shows. (bit.ly/VMCAAa)

- Hopewell Holdings declared a special dividend distribution of one share of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure for every 20 shares of the developer, hoping to boost HHI's market liquidity and shareholder base. (bit.ly/YWM5i7)

- The Urban Renewal Authority's Kwun Tong redevelopment project received six tenders, including Henderson Land , Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock and Great Eagle. It is believed to involve a total investment of HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion). (bit.ly/1luUVhl)

- Internet game developer Forgame Holdings Ltd said its net loss narrowed to 2.14 million yuan for the first half of 2014, from a 233 million yuan loss in the year-ago period.

- China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved Shenzhen Stock Exchange's plan to conduct a feasibility study in relation to a trading connection with the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to a Shenzhen municipality official.

- Department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd , which is under pressure due to keen competition from e-commerce sites, is not in a hurry to develop its own e-commerce business as the company has still not seen a proven profit-making business model so far, according to chairman Roger Wang.

(1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar)