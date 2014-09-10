Sept 10 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
* Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, China's largest maker
of telecommunications equipment, has investigated 116 employees
and sent four of them to court over allegations of graft in its
consumer and corporate units, according to reports from mainland
media Caixin and China Business News. (bit.ly/Yv0LVG)
* The Centre for Food Safety is investigating the role of
two Hong Kong firms in supplying the Taiwanese company at the
centre of the "gutter oil" scandal. (bit.ly/1oq8kmp)
* Automobili Lamborghini is experiencing strong demand for
its new supercar across the mainland and expects sales to pick
up this year despite the crackdown on lavish spending. President
Stephan Winkelmann said the Italian luxury carmaker had already
received 300 orders for the entry-level Huracan LP 610-4 from
the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. (bit.ly/1tISDOh)
THE STANDARD
* The grey market price of the iPhone 6 reached a record
high of 28,000 yuan ($4,563) in Beijing, just ahead of the
smartphone's global introduction. The first ever iWatch and a
mobile payments system were also said to be part of the new
offering from Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook. (bit.ly/WPGJ6V)
* Illicit cigarettes make up nearly 34 percent of
consumption locally, placing Hong Kong third in the list of
cigarette-smuggling places in Asia, according to a study. The
study "Asia-14: 2013 Illicit Tobacco Indicator" notes that
illicit cigarettes worth HK$222 million ($28.6 million) was
seized last year by the Customs and Excise Department, up 15.6
percent over 2012. (bit.ly/1rVxn7Y)
* Hong Kong's services sector will face the strongest demand
for staff in the last three months this year since the fourth
quarter of 2011, a survey by ManpowerGroup has found. (bit.ly/1uv9NwI)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
* China train maker CSR Corp Ltd ,
which had secured $2.96 billion worth of new contract so far in
the first half of 2014, has raised its full-year sales target to
up to $5 billion from $3 billion, according to Chairman Zheng
Changhong
* Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd said it
plans to buy Yiwu City Life Supermarket Co Ltd, in a deal to be
settled by issue of new shares. The company expects leasing of
the retail spaces operated by Yiwu will bring in stable monthly
income.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.1362 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollar)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)