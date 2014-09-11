Sept 11 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Apple Inc will roll out its new smartphones in
nine markets, including Hong Kong, next week. But customers in
mainland China will have to wait a week longer for the iPhone 6
and iPhone 6 Plus. The phones will cost HK$5,588 ($721) and
HK$6,388 respectively in the city when they go on sale on Sept.
19. (bit.ly/1qH5gHn)
- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd's passengers should
brace themselves for possible industrial action by pilots after
the airline's pay offer to cockpit crew was met with
disappointment. (bit.ly/1rJJOh8)
- Hong Kong's government is launching its first sukuk to
raise up to US$1 billion in the city's latest effort to promote
Islamic finance, according to bankers familiar with the deal.
The Islamic bond offering will be issued in U.S. dollars, with a
five-year term, and offer investors around 30 basis points over
five-year US Treasuries, a banker said. (bit.ly/1rXclG7)
THE STANDARD
- Food safety authorities are considering legal action
against a Hong Kong trading company that supplied animal feed
oil as "edible lard" to Taiwan's Chang Guann, which is at the
centre of a gutter oil scandal. (bit.ly/1lUPb05)
- MTR Corp Ltd is set to retender the mega Tai Wai
station project, with the land premium expected to be slashed by
20 percent to around HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion). This follows
a failed first tendering in 2012. (bit.ly/1xLeFCy)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Chairman Lee Shau-kee had bought 16.69 million shares of
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd in the open market
since Aug. 27 for about HK$880 million, raising his stake to
67.44 percent.
- According to a HSBC survey, which interviewed
4,500 parent in 15 countries and areas, some 86 percent of the
respondent in Hong Kong said they planned to send their children
abroad for university, of which Australia is the most expensive
costing over HK$320,000 ($41,288) a year.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
- Japanese brokerage house Nomura forecast gaming revenue in
Macau to fall between 5 and 10 percent year-on-year in September
to between 26 billion and 27 billion patacas ($3.26-$3.39
billion) as mainland visitors will choose to visit the gaming
hub during national day golden week holiday in October.
APPLE DAILY
- Workers of Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd
plans to go on strike on Sept. 13, the fifth
industrial actions in two months, demanding for a pay rise. The
workers warn of taking further action on Oct. 1 and during
China's golden week holiday.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollar)
($1 = 7.9750 Macau pataca)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)