SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Apple Inc will roll out its new smartphones in nine markets, including Hong Kong, next week. But customers in mainland China will have to wait a week longer for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The phones will cost HK$5,588 ($721) and HK$6,388 respectively in the city when they go on sale on Sept. 19. (bit.ly/1qH5gHn)

- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd's passengers should brace themselves for possible industrial action by pilots after the airline's pay offer to cockpit crew was met with disappointment. (bit.ly/1rJJOh8)

- Hong Kong's government is launching its first sukuk to raise up to US$1 billion in the city's latest effort to promote Islamic finance, according to bankers familiar with the deal. The Islamic bond offering will be issued in U.S. dollars, with a five-year term, and offer investors around 30 basis points over five-year US Treasuries, a banker said. (bit.ly/1rXclG7)

THE STANDARD

- Food safety authorities are considering legal action against a Hong Kong trading company that supplied animal feed oil as "edible lard" to Taiwan's Chang Guann, which is at the centre of a gutter oil scandal. (bit.ly/1lUPb05)

- MTR Corp Ltd is set to retender the mega Tai Wai station project, with the land premium expected to be slashed by 20 percent to around HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion). This follows a failed first tendering in 2012. (bit.ly/1xLeFCy)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chairman Lee Shau-kee had bought 16.69 million shares of Henderson Land Development Co Ltd in the open market since Aug. 27 for about HK$880 million, raising his stake to 67.44 percent.

- According to a HSBC survey, which interviewed 4,500 parent in 15 countries and areas, some 86 percent of the respondent in Hong Kong said they planned to send their children abroad for university, of which Australia is the most expensive costing over HK$320,000 ($41,288) a year.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

- Japanese brokerage house Nomura forecast gaming revenue in Macau to fall between 5 and 10 percent year-on-year in September to between 26 billion and 27 billion patacas ($3.26-$3.39 billion) as mainland visitors will choose to visit the gaming hub during national day golden week holiday in October.

APPLE DAILY

- Workers of Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd plans to go on strike on Sept. 13, the fifth industrial actions in two months, demanding for a pay rise. The workers warn of taking further action on Oct. 1 and during China's golden week holiday.

