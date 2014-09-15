HONG KONG, Sept 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The de facto head of Shanghai's free-trade zone is expected to step down, five separate sources said, likely dealing another blow to the already struggling economic project ahead of its first anniversary. Dai Haibo, the zone's executive deputy director overseeing daily operations, was suspected of disciplinary violations, said the sources. (bit.ly/1qViQFI)

-- Russian money is fleeing Western sanctions and into Hong Kong, but running into obstacles at banks nervous about money laundering, analysts say. (bit.ly/1m4wgAC)

-- Cathay Pacific, one of the world's largest cargo carriers, is hoping the Christmas season will start a little earlier this year. The last quarter may signal the start of a real recovery for the sluggish global cargo market thanks to new hi-tech consumer product launches and recovery in the U.S. economy, said Cargo Director James Woodrow. (bit.ly/X3TGcY)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong food authorities on Sunday ordered a massive recall and ban on all 25 lard and lard products imported from Chang Guann at the centre of the "gutter oil" scandal in Taiwan, and banned all food made with the products. (bit.ly/1s2B6kd)

-- The new racing season got off a golden start at the Sha Tin track in Hong Kong in more ways that one. The first-day crowd and turnover were the highest in more than 20 years. Attendance was 74,281, 12 percent higher from last year's opener, while turnover rose more than 10 percent to HK$1,139 billion ($147 billion). (bit.ly/1AOziKm)

-- Jiashili Group opens its retail book today, seeking to raise up to HK$320 million. The Guangdong-based biscuit manufacturer is offering 100 million shares at HK$3.70 each. (bit.ly/1m4zJ21)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Some 700 staff from casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd staged a protest over the weekend demanding better pay. The workers warned that they would hold a strike in the golden week in October if the management continued to ignore their demand.

