HONG KONG, Sept 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The likelihood that Occupy Central will be launched on
the National Day, Oct. 1, grew firmer on Tuesday when a
co-founder of the movement spoke of "a grand banquet" in Central
while others were marking "the big day". Another founder has
applied to police for a public meeting at Chater Road pedestrian
precinct on Oct. 1 and 2. (bit.ly/1prcM3M)
-- Chinese authorities appear to have blocked U.S.-based
internet search engine DuckDuckGo, which has enjoyed rising
popularity over its privacy-oriented searches and iOS
integration. In addition to Facebook and Twitter
, almost all of Google's online services have
been blocked since June. Japanese messaging service Line and
South Korea's Kakao Talk are also inaccessible. (bit.ly/ZcrlDq)
-- Casino billionaire Steve Wynn has dismissed fears that
Macau's gaming industry is threatened by the mainland's
crackdown on corruption and extravagance, saying he's bullish
about the city's long-term prospects. (bit.ly/1DwXUv6)
THE STANDARD
-- Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
have proved that a new ablation treatment that uses ethanol is
more effective in tackling liver cancer than the conventional
method. The CUHK research team proved that the new method is
more effective in killing cancer cells with a 70 percent chance
of completely destroying the tumour. (bit.ly/1prehyR)
-- Swire Properties sold out the first batch of 50
units at its Mid-Levels West development Arezzo within a few
hours on Tuesday, generating HK$1.23 billion ($158.7 million).
(bit.ly/1vejn6p)
-- NWS Holdings expects its local bus business to
be affected by the ongoing rail construction project, but it has
no plans to cut staff or raise fares, Executive Director Tsang
Yam-pui said. (bit.ly/1snwzsN)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Esprit plans to return and open a store in the
Causeway Bay shopping district in October while the apparel
retailer also aims to open a store in the Central business
district next March, according to Chief Financial Officer Thomas
Tang.
-- The number of mainland tours to Hong Kong during the
national day golden week holiday beginning on Oct. 1 is seen
decreasing by 20-30 percent on worries over interference by the
Occupy Central movement, according to travel agents.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Some 82 percent of the 600 respondents surveyed in Hong
Kong will consider flying in budget airlines in their next trip
while those who flew budget airlines in the past year were in
the age group of 25 to 34, according to a poll conducted by
travel website Expedia.
(1 US dollar = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)