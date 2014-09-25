HONG KONG, Sept 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Guangdong health authorities said the dengue outbreak centred in Guangzhou, one of the worst in 20 years, would be under control in two to three weeks with stronger eradication measures. In a special meeting with officials from Guangdong, Guangzhou and Foshan on Tuesday, provincial Communist Party secretary Hu Chunhua ordered local governments to spare no effort to combat the disease's spread. (bit.ly/1upVAU7)

-- Dealers in the mainland's grey market for smartphones said they lost heavily by betting on Apple's new iPhone 6. They blamed an abundant supply from Hong Kong and other overseas sources for bringing down prices. (bit.ly/1rkWUUH)

-- Henderson Land Development patriarch Lee Shau-kee said he is "gradually retiring" as he presses ahead with more charitable projects, including a youth hostel in Hong Kong. Lee does not have a timetable for stepping down. (bit.ly/ZNUc0G)

THE STANDARD

-- Six plots will be put up for tender in the fourth quarter to address growing home demand. Those, together with sites of MTRC and the Urban Renewal Authority, could lead to up to 6,700 units being built if the biddings go well, the government said. (bit.ly/1v1cnM2)

-- Kerry Properties has sold 160 units at The Summa, its Mid-Levels West development, generating HK$3.4 billion. The firm vowed to launch similar projects next year to meet the demand for luxury flats. (bit.ly/1pdKNFA)

-- Flat sales in Hong Kong by New World Development soared to a record high of HK$20.6 billion ($2.66 billion) in the last fiscal year. That is double the initial HK$10 billion target for the year to June 30. Joint General Manager Adrian Cheng said the target for the current fiscal year is HK$11 billion to HK$12 billion. (bit.ly/1uq0nF8)

MING PAO DAILY

-- Investment fund SAIF III GP Capital on Sept. 18 sold 105 million shares of China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd for HK$350 million, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

-- Investment fund SAIF III GP Capital on Sept. 18 sold 105 million shares of China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd for HK$350 million, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong stock exchange.