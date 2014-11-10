HONG KONG Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The mainland is struggling with a horrid pollution problem but the crisis may provide new opportunities in green bonds issued in yuan, according to Credit Agricole, the world's largest green bond arranger. (bit.ly/1xpOYoK)

-- The "Singles Day" promotions of Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and other e-commerce giants have boosted express parcel volumes this month, but also opened a loophole for tax avoidance that presents a challenge to customs authorities in the region. (bit.ly/1xzI6mY)

-- Landlords in the prime districts of Central and Admiralty are being urged by Italian brands to offer short-term rent cuts as foot traffic has been hit by the prolonged Occupy Central protests, according to Fabio De Rosa, the president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce. (bit.ly/1ynOSw2)

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping's apparent support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying puts the next move in the political impasse firmly in the court of students, said a political analyst. City University's James Sung Lap-kung said that by praising the Hong Kong government's response to Occupy Central, Xi had sent a clear message to Leung's opponents. (bit.ly/1tZ01V3)

-- Many foreign investors are worried about the unrest caused by Occupy Central, said Trade Development Council Chairman Jack So Chak-kwong, warning it may have a significant impact on the economy if it continues. So said there were no substantial indications of withdrawal of foreign investment since Occupy Central began. (bit.ly/1xpVoUP)

-- Hong Kong has asked Beijing for expanded quotas to invest in China, receiving a "positive response," Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said, as all 270 billion yuan ($44.10 billion) had basically been allotted to Hong Kong's 79 institutional investors as of Sept. 30. (bit.ly/1EtF4ov)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Lai Sun Garment International and Lai Sun Development said they would buy an office property in the financial district of the City of London for HK$1.32 billion ($170.28 million)

(1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (1 US dollar = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollar)