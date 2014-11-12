HONG KONG Nov 12 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong will resume soliciting views about electoral
reform at the end of the month at the soonest, but there is "no
room for dialogue" with student protest leaders unless their
views are "related" to the agenda the government is setting for
the exercise, acting Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor
says. (bit.ly/1xevTaH)
-- Occupy Central co-founders tentatively plan to turn
themselves in to police next week, the South China Morning Post
has learned. This comes as police sources say the force may
begin executing from Thursday the injunctions taken out against
the Mong Kok and Admiralty sit-ins. (bit.ly/14aK04K)
-- Mainland e-commerce giant Alibaba continued on
its record-setting way on Tuesday, setting a new global high for
one-day online sales on "Double 11", the world's biggest online
shopping festival on what's known in China as "Singles Day". (bit.ly/1v1nR4y)
THE STANDARD
-- The yuan daily conversion cap for locals will be lifted
this week ahead of the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect, sources told Sing Tao Daily, a sister paper of The
Standard. (bit.ly/1tExDCu)
-- The Consumer Council found the new home sales situation
disappointing 18 months after rules were introduced to rein in
bad selling practices, including withholding units from sales
and inflating market response. It said no agent or developer has
been prosecuted for their non-compliance and called for
heightened regulatory scrutiny. (bit.ly/11fRhPp)
-- A survey by Nielsen found that more than 90 percent of
mainland tourists coming to Hong Kong over a 12-month period
have spent 12 percent less, mirroring declines in local retail
sales this year. (bit.ly/1oIKGap)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Travel agency EGL Tours is expected to raise about HK$200
million ($26 million) in an initial public offering in Hong
Kong, with road show beginning on Thursday and trading debut
scheduled for Nov. 28, according to sources.
MING PAO DAILY
-- The Macau government proposes to distribute to permanent
residents 9,000 pataca ($1,128) cash handout next year, and
non-permanent residents will receive 5,400 pataca.
(1 US dollar = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 7.9814 Macau pataca)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)