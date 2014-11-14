HONG KONG Nov 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Extended visas announced by U.S. President Barack Obama during the Apec Summit in Beijing will boost private equity investment, real estate deals and cross-border transactions, lawyers say. (bit.ly/11mt5uR)

THE STANDARD

-- The Real Estate Developers Association said criticism that builders had inflated market response was "a serious accusation" and denied other practices that the Consumer Council said would put consumers at a disadvantage. This came as 500 new homes are set to hit the market this weekend. (bit.ly/1EI5rad)

-- English language proficiency has declined in Hong Kong, leaving the former British colony behind Taiwan, Japan, Shanghai and Indonesia in a survey. Hong Kong ranked 31st, a sharp drop of 19 places since 2011, when it was ranked 12th. (bit.ly/14jZWSl)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Banks are fighting for yuan deposit ahead of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect that will commence on Monday. Standard Chartered raised the interest rate for three-month and six-month fixed deposits to 3.4 percent, the same as the one-year rate. Dah Sing Banking will roll out a new yuan investment product that gives return as high as 8.15 percent.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Valuation of secondary homes eased 1 percent to 3 percent in the past month on sufficient supply of new homes.

