SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Chinese internet giant Tencent launched the website for what will likely be the country's first ever private internet bank. Tencent owns 30 percent of WeBank, which has a registered capital of 3 billion yuan. Baiyeyuan Investment and Liye Group each own 20 percent. The bank obtained its necessary licences and permits in October. (bit.ly/1AeIFpF)

- Hong Kong, often acclaimed by its own officials as one of the safest cities in the world, ranked 79th among 100 cities in greater China for public satisfaction with security and stability, according to a study compiled by the National University of Singapore. (bit.ly/13FJhYk)

THE STANDARD

- A British man who was with his two-year-old daughter on the AirAsia flight QZ8501 that disappeared in Indonesian airspace on Monday morning was a Hong Kong resident, says the Immigration Department. Choi Chi-man, 48, was originally from Hull in Britain. He was a unit managing director for energy company Alstom Power in Indonesia. (bit.ly/1D3phvr)

- The 92-year-old patriarch of the prominent Harilela family, Hari Harilela, died early on Monday morning at his Kowloon Tong home. Harilela, the wealthiest Indian in Hong Kong, founded the Harilela Group which owns and operates 19 hotels in Hong Kong, the mainland, Europe, Canada and the United States. (bit.ly/1B0yg16)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Ronald Li Fook-Shiu, former chairman of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, died in Hong Kong's Queen Mary Hospital on Saturday at the age of 86, after battling cancer for years.

- Former Sun Hung Kai Properties co-chairman Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong officially lodged an appeal on Monday against his conviction for conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office that had landed him a five-year jail term.

