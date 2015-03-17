March 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Staff at China's state-owned oil giant Sinopec have been told to avoid staging lavish weddings and funerals. A new directive states that the number of guests at a wedding or funeral of any middle-level or high-level Sinopec employee must be not exceed 150, the oil company's website reported. (bit.ly/1wSBWTk)

-- Flights with budget airlines could end up costing you more than those by full-service carriers, the Consumer Council in Hong Kong has warned, after complaints about low-cost providers doubled last year to 764 cases - 10 times higher than 2012. (bit.ly/1GfKFPk)

-- Small-cap stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) targeting retail investors will be the main features in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme being launched this year, said Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-keung. (bit.ly/1wSDrAQ)

THE STANDARD

-- Sogo store operator Lifestyle International says it will launch more promotions this year as it targets single-digit growth in same-store sales after net profit fell 12.4 percent to HK$2.14 billion ($275.6 million) last year. (bit.ly/1DuiX3J)

-- Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management expects the scale of forex hedged exchange-traded funds to double and hit a total of US$100 billion this year. Many European or American pension funds are also keen on investing in A shares in the near future, noted Thorsten Michalik, head of global client group in passive investment. (bit.ly/19tuxje)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Major lenders The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Bank of East Asia have been designated systemically important banks, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Those banks are big enough to lead to crisis if they fail.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)