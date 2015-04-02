HONG KONG, April 2 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and his cabinet finally
pulled the plug on struggling broadcaster ATV on Wednesday,
deciding not to renew its free-to-air licence which expires in
November. (bit.ly/1P0zjVu)
-- Hong Kong's securities watchdog fined Merrill Lynch Far
East HK$2 million ($257,988) for violation of rules on position
limits in its futures trading in 2013, the third time in five
years the brokerage firm has been fined by the agency for
breaches. (bit.ly/1Dqm6lH)
THE STANDARD
-- Telecom group PCCW Ltd's HK Television
Entertainment will begin airing a 24-hour Cantonese channel
within 12 months of the granting of its 12-year licence on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Fj5JVM)
-- Shoppers were seen carrying their own bags to grocery
stores and markets on Wednesday as the latest government attempt
to reduce the use of plastic bags got off to a promising start.
(bit.ly/1GNeKZ7)
-- Environment secretary Wong Kam-sing says the government
will need to discuss with the two power companies reducing the
rate of return from the current 9.99 percent to between 6 and 8
percent. (bit.ly/19HANTV)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The government expects over 20,000 units of private
housing will be completed in 2016, the highest in 12 years and
5.2 percent more than this year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Cheng Yu Tung resigned as chairman of Melbourne
Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday due to a health
condition, his last leadership role in a listed company after
quitting Chow Tai Fook and New World Development
in 2012.
($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars)
