SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong has set a target for cutting energy consumption by 6 percent from the 2012 level in the next decade. Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing described the target as "ambitious" as he unveiled the first energy-saving blueprint for Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1FnNfqt)

- Baptist University bowed to pressure to postpone the appointment of a new president after students stormed a meeting of the interview panel to discuss whether to recommend the only candidate to the school's council for consideration. The sole candidate Roland Chin said he was not disappointed by the outcome, and agreed that more dialogue was needed with students. (bit.ly/1KPjQDD)

- China is the world's biggest source of international students, with its growing middle class increasingly sending their children for studies abroad even as the authorities express concern about the influence of Western values on Chinese youth. A record 460,000 mainlanders studied overseas last year, up 11 percent from 2013, according to the education ministry. (bit.ly/1PJwLZi)

THE STANDARD

- A gay British woman launched a legal challenge against the Immigration Department's refusal to issue a visa to live in Hong Kong with her partner, saying it is "discriminatory." The case is seen a landmark in the city, which does not recognise gay marriage and only decriminalised homosexuality in 1991. (bit.ly/1E88YeO)

- HK Electric Investments sees no need to change the scheme of control agreement, saying cutting the permitted rate of return is just change for the sake of change. The power supplier joined its rival CLP Holdings Ltd to campaign against the government's proposal to cut their permitted profit from 9.9 percent to between 6 and 8 percent. (bit.ly/1KPlxkv)

- Terminal operator COSCO Pacific Ltd said it would continue to look for opportunities to buy ports overseas following a "One Belt and One Road" policy, according to Vice Chairman Qiu Jinguang. (bit.ly/1QNTndv)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) warned stock investors of potential volatile trading for shares of Yan Tat Group Holdings Ltd and Jicheng Umbrella Holdings Ltd due to high concentration of their shareholdings. SFC said seven substantial shareholders of Yan Tat held about 96 percent of the shares on May 7, a day before a sharp stock price fluctuation.

