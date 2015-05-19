HONG KONG May 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said it expects to post a "substantial (net) loss" for the 12 months to June 30 due to huge asset write-offs, and it also expects to be in the red at the operating level due largely to weak sales in Europe and on the mainland.

-- Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd expects to see a 10 to 20 percent cut in rents of their shops next year as business slows with a decline in the number of mainland shoppers, chairman Cindy Yeung Lork-sze said.

-- The Airport Authority will present a revised financing proposal for the third runway to the government with "considerably lower" user charges than the previously proposed HK$180 levy on each departing passenger, its executive director of corporate development, Wilson Fung, said. (bit.ly/1Abx1i5)

THE STANDARD

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust said it has obtained a five-year syndicated loan of HK$4 billion ($516 million) from a total of 12 financial institutions to buy land and properties in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1ecbBaE)

-- COFCO Corp, the mainland's largest food company, has invited investment banks to submit proposals for a possible group restructuring, including cooking-oil producer China Foods Ltd divesting its confectionery business, or merging with a sister firm such as oilseed processor China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1dgqyZ5)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Airport Authority board chairman Vincent Lo Hong-sui on Monday unveiled preliminary designs for the city's largest shopping complex, to be built next to Terminal 2 Chek Lap Kok airport and expected to launch between 2018 and 2019.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)