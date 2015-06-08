HONG KONG, June 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- There is "no need" to introduce the mainland bill on national security to Hong Kong, as the Basic Law lays down more specific obligations for the city, Justice Secretary Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung said in an interview with the newspaper. (bit.ly/1dWSJfZ)

-- Investors betting on Chinese A shares gaining inclusion in MSCI's global benchmarks in a much anticipated decision this week believe the index compiler is likely to get off to a cautious start in its initial weightings. MSCI is due to announce on Wednesday whether A shares will be elevated to the stock benchmarks. (bit.ly/1QDgs0v)

-- Assets under management at China Merchants Bank's private bank soared by more than 200 billion yuan in the first five months of this year to 970 billion yuan in May, from 752.6 billion yuan at the end of last year, as it gears up for one of the first major global expansions of a mainland-based private wealth manager, said Cai Canhuang, a senior vice-president at the bank. (bit.ly/1FDEjrM)

THE STANDARD

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying called on pan-democrat lawmakers to keep calm and further study the arguments of those who support the government's political reform proposal. The Legislative Council will move the motion on the reform on June 17. (bit.ly/1JBp07M)

-- Young people are most worried about the widening wealth gap, a poll found. The Baptist University poll found them most pessimistic about the socioeconomic risks that Hong Kong is facing, with close to 90 percent believing the gap between rich and poor will worsen. (bit.ly/1HVbVly)

-- Swire Properties has sold a unit at its ultra-luxury project Opus Hong Kong in Mid-Levels at a price that set an Asia high at HK$95,971 per sellable square foot. The previous high was HK$93,000 per sellable square foot set by Henderson Land at Conduit Road in April. (bit.ly/1QDjiTr)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Mushroom products maker and supplier China Greenfresh Group Co. Ltd said it plans to sell 150 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong Kong at a price between HK$4.58 and HK$5.18 apiece.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd said it would buy Nice Race Management Ltd, which operates high-end restaurant chain "Golden Jaguar" with 29 restaurants across 19 cities in the mainland, for HK$253 million ($32.63 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)