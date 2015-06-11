HONG KONG, June 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- One of four patients admitted to hospital suspected of carrying Middle East respiratory syndrome has tested negative for the virus, hospital officials announced on Thursday. It was unclear whether the three remaining patients had also tested negative, with the hospital authority only saying that no confirmed case had been found so far. (bit.ly/1f26ABZ)

-- Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to turn up at rallies for and against the government's political reform package next week when the Legislative Council is to debate and vote on it. Secretary for Security Lai Tung-kwok said Hongkongers were "highly concerned another round of occupation could take place". (bit.ly/1B3w9g4)

-- Miramar Hotel and Investment, controlled by Lee Shau-kee, expects sales to fall 10 percent as the number of tourists declines. The downward pressure on the company's hotel business would be limited to 10 percent, chairman Martin Lee said, adding that it was not a significant drop. (bit.ly/1HtdoDV)

THE STANDARD

-- Cathay Pacific Airways will not sign up to a new airline industry initiative that aims to reduce the size of carry-on luggage, according to a spokesman from the carrier. The International Air Transport Association announced a plan to introduce an "optimal size" of hand luggage on flights and is working to get airlines worldwide to sign on. (bit.ly/1FTc1IX)

-- Mainland-based underground mall developer Renhe Commercial Holdings Company said it will acquire wholesale markets operator New Amuse in a deal worth HK$6.5 billion. New Amuse will operate eight wholesale markets in China's six northern cities, selling vegetable and other agri-products, Renhe said. (bit.ly/1GfTjyw)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd's chairman Li Ka-shing has bought 300,000 shares for HK$19.9 million, raising his stake in the company to 30.1 percent from 30.09 percent. It was Li's second increase since the company listed last Wednesday, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)