SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong is facing "a real shortage of housing supply"
and its property prices are unlikely to see significant change
even if the United States increases interest rates in December,
Citi's Hong Kong chief Weber Lo has warned. The number of new
homes built next year could fall short of government estimates,
he said. (bit.ly/1Gn0mWa)
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has told lawmaker Leung
Kwok-hung to come clean on his vote-buying story, after the
radical pan-democrat confessed he had made up the figure of
HK$100 million to attract media attention. Leung Kwok-hung
claimed he was approached by a "middleman" offering cash to
support the government's political reform package. (bit.ly/1IE9eaS)
THE STANDARD
-- UBS Wealth Management is to open a new office in Tsim Sha
Tsui early next year as the largest private wealth manager in
Hong Kong gets bullish over closer ties with the mainland. Amy
Lo, who heads UBS Wealth Management in Greater China, said it is
worth putting more resources in the city and the firm will keep
its local base at Two IFC in Central. (bit.ly/1GHg4id)
-- Hong Kong should take advantage of the emerging China
market to maintain its competitiveness as an international
financial centre, said Secretary for Financial Services and the
Treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung. Chan said the economic
development of Hong Kong should be in line with the mainland and
overall Asian markets. (bit.ly/1JP2cTS)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Chengtong Development Group Ltd said it
planned to place 968 million shares to at least six independent
investors, raising up to HK$978 million for general working
capital. The shares will be priced at HK$1.01 each, representing
a 19.84 percent discount to the previous close.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Some 24 cornerstone investors have subscribed for $950
million worth of shares in the initial public offering of Lenovo
Group's parent Legend Holdings, according to sources
close to the deal.
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)
