HONG KONG, June 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is facing "a real shortage of housing supply" and its property prices are unlikely to see significant change even if the United States increases interest rates in December, Citi's Hong Kong chief Weber Lo has warned. The number of new homes built next year could fall short of government estimates, he said. (bit.ly/1Gn0mWa)

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has told lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung to come clean on his vote-buying story, after the radical pan-democrat confessed he had made up the figure of HK$100 million to attract media attention. Leung Kwok-hung claimed he was approached by a "middleman" offering cash to support the government's political reform package. (bit.ly/1IE9eaS)

THE STANDARD

-- UBS Wealth Management is to open a new office in Tsim Sha Tsui early next year as the largest private wealth manager in Hong Kong gets bullish over closer ties with the mainland. Amy Lo, who heads UBS Wealth Management in Greater China, said it is worth putting more resources in the city and the firm will keep its local base at Two IFC in Central. (bit.ly/1GHg4id)

-- Hong Kong should take advantage of the emerging China market to maintain its competitiveness as an international financial centre, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung. Chan said the economic development of Hong Kong should be in line with the mainland and overall Asian markets. (bit.ly/1JP2cTS)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Chengtong Development Group Ltd said it planned to place 968 million shares to at least six independent investors, raising up to HK$978 million for general working capital. The shares will be priced at HK$1.01 each, representing a 19.84 percent discount to the previous close.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Some 24 cornerstone investors have subscribed for $950 million worth of shares in the initial public offering of Lenovo Group's parent Legend Holdings, according to sources close to the deal.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)