SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is mulling reforms to grab a share of the $40 billion potential stock offerings from Chinese technology firms seeking to relist from the United States. It will announce on Friday the result of a consultation on a dual-share structure reform. Chief Executive Charles Li said they would have some news on the reform. (bit.ly/1JYynAn)

-- China's outbound investments jumped 47.4 percent in the first five months of the year, more than triple its pace of growth last year as mainland firms heeded Beijing's call to pursue growth opportunities abroad. Direct outbound investments hit 278.4 billion yuan between January and May, the Ministry of Commerce said. (bit.ly/1Re3Du3)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kongers have low awareness of obesity and do not know about the potential health risks, according to the newly founded Obesity Awareness Alliance. A survey led by the organisation and conducted by the University of Hong Kong's Public Opinion Programme, found about 23 percent of male respondents who claimed they had standard body shape were in fact overweight. (bit.ly/1H24ONF)

-- Bosideng International Holdings, a Chinese apparel maker, has confirmed that it has signed a strategic cooperation deal with Japanese trading firm Itochu Corp , in the hope of extending its business to the overseas market. Itochu and CITIC Securities jointly bought a 14 percent stake in Bosideng in April for HK$1.5 billion. (bit.ly/1StzRUz)

-- Ambrose So Shu-fai, the chief executive of SJM Holdings , thinks it is too soon to say that Macau's gaming business has bottomed out. The casino sector has been suffering a downturn because of several reasons and whether or not the bottom has been hit depends on performance over the next couple of months, So said. (bit.ly/1LmhkoV)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese sports brand Xtep International Holdings Chief Financial Officer Ho Yui-Pok said the company would focus on raising network operating efficiency over the next two years while maintaining the number of stores at the current 7,100 outlets, and same store sales growth target at 10 percent.

