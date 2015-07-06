HONG KONG, July 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Preparatory work is being pursued for the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to set up an office in Hong Kong, according to Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah. (bit.ly/1ffcsbm)

-- Chanting slogans on Hong Kong soil calling for the end of one-party rule in China will not be criminalised under the new national security law because no new offence is created, the secretary for justice said. Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung said the Hong Kong government was not in a position to guarantee that local activists would not be arrested if they went to the mainland. (bit.ly/1LMVm0P)

-- The Professional Teachers' Union fears that 2,500 secondary school teachers could be laid off by the 2020/21 school year as the number of new pupils continues to drop. (bit.ly/1HGelub)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong saw a drop in the number of tourists, particularly high-spending mainlanders, last month as the once-a-week limit on individual travellers from Shenzhen bit. Overall visitor arrivals from June 1 to 28 fell year-on-year by 1.9 percent. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So Kam-leung said the decrease has been accelerating. (bit.ly/1UpPpup)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said its consolidated revenue rose 12 percent year-on-year for the first half of 2015 to 73.41 billion yuan ($11.83 billion). Of this, revenue from contracted sales of properties rose 10 percent to 61.24 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi)