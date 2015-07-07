HONG KONG, July 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A number of major educational institutions in Hong Kong were allegedly affected by a hack attack encompassing more than 100 universities and government agencies worldwide. Hacking group GhostShell said organisations were targeted as they were part of the top one million most active websites on the net. (bit.ly/1CWVmnA)

-- Student leader Joshua Wong and three other activists are set to be charged with obstructing police officers during a protest outside the central government's liaison office last summer. League Vice-Chairman Raphael Wong, People Power lawmaker Albert Chan and Federation of Students' Secretary General Nathan Law also confirmed they would face the same charge. (bit.ly/1Hc5OvG)

-- With the number of Hong Kong visitors declining for a second month this year from last, the Tourism Board says it will review its strategies and annual forecast in a bid to counter the downward trend. The latest figures show a year-on-year decrease of 2.9 percent in the number of visitors to the city last month, with the number of solo mainland travellers down by 10.6 percent. (bit.ly/1LToS5T)

THE STANDARD

-- Silver-haired workers remain in demand in the labour market, with 85 percent of 330 firms contacted in a survey saying they would consider employing staff more than 60 years old. The Hong Kong Council of Social Service survey also showed 66 percent of respondents believe having elderly staff will help improve their services to senior citizens. (bit.ly/1LOUGYG)

-- Taxi drivers have again come out in force to protest against smartphone apps used to hire vans and private cars, and threatened to launch a strike if the government does not step in. Drivers from the Taxi Dealers and Owners Association claimed that apps used to hire vans and private cars had "stolen" 20 percent of their customers. (bit.ly/1ThNfLM)

-- Mainland-based Evergrande Real Estate Group has outperformed competitors with double-digit growth in both contracted sales and contracted sales area in the first half. The developer said contracted sales jumped 25.7 percent to 87.11 billion yuan ($14.03 billion) between January and June from the same period last year. (bit.ly/1H7Hhoe)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Some 200 stocks with small market capitalisation fell more than 20 percent in Hong Kong on Monday, in which shares of Imperial Pacific International Holdings plunged 44 percent to close at HK$0.14, and were down over 70 percent from their peak.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)