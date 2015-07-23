HONG KONG, July 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- MTR Corporation will spend HK$6 billion ($774
million) on its largest-ever order of trains from a mainland
manufacturer. The purchase of 93 eight-car trains will replace
all of the first-generation British-made trains - now 30 years
old, an MTR Corp spokesman said. The trains will be delivered by
maker CSR Qingdao Sifang between 2018 and 2023. (bit.ly/1CQXnYh)
THE STANDARD
-- The trial of six people allegedly involved in a bomb plot
that was unravelled just before the vote on political reform
last month has been adjourned until Sept. 4. They are charged
with one count of conspiracy to cause an explosion, or making or
keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property. (bit.ly/1fnjXwk)
-- Some of the city's main roads will be open for cyclists
for the first time during the first Hong Kong Cyclothon on Oct.
10 and 11 organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and sponsored
by Sun Hung Kai Properties. Organizers hope to attract
the world's top cyclists for the invite-only International
Criterium Race. (bit.ly/1JziPxC)
-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust is
considering marching northward with a new Chinese name while
offloading local assets, as the shopping mall manager shows more
faith in the mainland than in a Hong Kong battered by weak
retail sales. It is scouting for targets in Beijing, Shanghai
and Guangzhou, corporate communications director Lo Bing-chung
said. (bit.ly/1CVVCZn)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Kan Che-Kin, chairman of China LNG, who said
earlier that he would buy shares to support the stock price
after the firm was being targeted by short seller Glaucus
Research, had bought an aggregate 72.85 million shares in the
last five trading days for HK$91.6 million ($11.82 million),
according to data from the Hong Kong bourse.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
