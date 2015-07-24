HONG KONG, July 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Hong Kong government wants to attract Berlin-based start-ups interested in venturing into China or Asia by using the city as a launching pad to draw investment and talent, says Chung Wing-hin, InvestHK's head of investment promotion in Berlin. The idea is to use such link-ups to boost the local start-up scene, he adds. (bit.ly/1Knf0i3)

-- Hong Kong high-end fashion retailer and distributor Dickson Concepts has little faith in the retail market, with executive chairman Dickson Poon saying the market is unlikely to improve in the second half. (bit.ly/1JBNBpD)

-- Li Ka-shing-controlled Power Assets Holdings said it will "actively seek" shopping opportunities worldwide as underlying profit rose 4.2 percent to HK$3.77 billion ($486.40 million) in the six months to June from a year earlier. (bit.ly/1KngLf0)

-- Chinese sportswear group Xtep International Holdings Ltd said it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with express delivery group S.F. Express to launch logistics delivery and warehousing facilities, in a bid to build an online-to-offine sales platform to integrate online and offline sales channels.

($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars)