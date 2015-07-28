July 28 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- A breakthrough study by the University of Hong Kong has
found two existing drugs, which are being used to treat HIV and
sclerosis, offer the best hope of beating the Middle East
respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus that has claimed
hundreds of lives globally since its emergence three years ago.
(bit.ly/1S9Z6hO)
- Chinese venture firm GSR Capital has launched a $5 billion
fund devoted to buying up Western technology, internet and
biotech firms that are looking to enter the Chinese market. Its
chairman Sunny Wu Shen Chun said the new fund will either
buy-out or acquire a minority stake in target enterprises
through a combination of equity and leveraged debt. (bit.ly/1Ktsk4w)
THE STANDARD
- There will be no reshuffling of Chief Executive Leung
Chun-ying's Cabinet in the last two years of his term, a source
said. This comes after the shock departure of Tsang Tak-sing,
the former home affairs secretary, and Paul Tang Kwok-wai, who
resigned as secretary for the civil service last week. (bit.ly/1MSPzFl)
- One in every six housewives will gladly swap brooms and
cooking pots for a desk, a government survey has found. Hong
Kong women spend 2.7 hours daily taking care of the family while
only 10 percent of men do housework. (bit.ly/1D7bBUy)
MING PAO DAILY
- DBS Hong Kong posted an 11 percent rise in first-half net
profit thanks to growth in brokerage and wealth management
businesses, but investors' cautious approach on investment is
set to affect its business in the third quarter, according to
Chief Financial Officer Chan Nap-shan.
