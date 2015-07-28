July 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A breakthrough study by the University of Hong Kong has found two existing drugs, which are being used to treat HIV and sclerosis, offer the best hope of beating the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives globally since its emergence three years ago. (bit.ly/1S9Z6hO)

- Chinese venture firm GSR Capital has launched a $5 billion fund devoted to buying up Western technology, internet and biotech firms that are looking to enter the Chinese market. Its chairman Sunny Wu Shen Chun said the new fund will either buy-out or acquire a minority stake in target enterprises through a combination of equity and leveraged debt. (bit.ly/1Ktsk4w)

THE STANDARD

- There will be no reshuffling of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's Cabinet in the last two years of his term, a source said. This comes after the shock departure of Tsang Tak-sing, the former home affairs secretary, and Paul Tang Kwok-wai, who resigned as secretary for the civil service last week. (bit.ly/1MSPzFl)

- One in every six housewives will gladly swap brooms and cooking pots for a desk, a government survey has found. Hong Kong women spend 2.7 hours daily taking care of the family while only 10 percent of men do housework. (bit.ly/1D7bBUy)

MING PAO DAILY

- DBS Hong Kong posted an 11 percent rise in first-half net profit thanks to growth in brokerage and wealth management businesses, but investors' cautious approach on investment is set to affect its business in the third quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Chan Nap-shan.

