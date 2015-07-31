HONG KONG, July 31 These are some of the leading


SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The pay gap between men and women in Hong Kong has widened
since 2011, according the Census and Statistics Department. Men
receive a mean monthly salary of HK$15,000 ($1,935), which is
HK$2,500 more than that of women. This gap has widened by HK$500
since 2011 in spite of pledges to improve equality. (bit.ly/1ORIar0)
- University of Hong Kong researchers have found Middle East
respiratory syndrome (Mers) is capable of disarming a person's
immune defence system in a matter of hours. HKU microbiologist
Yuen Kwok-yung, who led the study, said the research offered a
new explanation as to why Mers was almost four times more fatal
than severe acute respiratory syndrome. (bit.ly/1JzgHdC)
- Hang Lung Properties, which invests in mainland
luxury shopping malls, has no plans to shift to mid-range retail
market as global brands are seeking quality properties. Instead
of calling for cut in rents as sales in Hong Kong and China dip,
the developer said designer labels at its Plaza 66 Shanghai
shopping centre have doubled the size of their stores in the
past two years. (bit.ly/1SlOk8o)
THE STANDARD
- The deans of all 10 faculties of the University of Hong
Kong have issued a rare joint statement urging the university
council to respect academic freedom and institutional autonomy
as "the absolute bedrock" of higher education. But they said
they cannot condone "uncivil activity" that seeks to disrupt
normal operations of the university under any circumstance. (bit.ly/1JUH8X6)
- Ocean Park Corp is suing a French air balloon maker for
damages, loss and breach of contract with regard to a balloon
that plunged 20 metres, injuring five people, in a June 2012
incident. It has filed a writ in the High Court against
Paris-based Aerophile SA. (bit.ly/1JziCyQ)
- Eversholt Rail Group, a British firm fully owned by a
joint venture of Cheung Kong Infrastructure, spent
HK$4.3 billion to buy 173 new trains, CKI said. Li
Ka-shing-chaired conglomerate CK Hutchison holds 75.67
percent of CKI. (bit.ly/1DdpWiz)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Packaging equipment supplier ASM Pacific Technology Ltd's
first-half net profit rose 26 percent on higher sales
but Chief Executive Lee Wai-kwong said he expected to see a
decline in new orders for the third quarter from the previous
quarter as clients turned cautious in investment.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Some 60 percent of the respondents in a survey expect an
increase in Hong Kong residential price in the next 12 months,
up from 46 percent as polled in the first quarter, according to
Citibank. It reflected that the market had digested the impact
of the government's measures in tightening mortgage lending, the
bank added.
($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars)
