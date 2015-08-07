HONG KONG Aug 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Veteran journalist Leung Ka-wing has been named by the government as the new director of broadcasting, avoiding a repeat of the storm over the last appointment of a career bureaucrat, to lead RTHK as the public broadcaster faces critical challenges ahead. (bit.ly/1eW6MSD)

- Customs and police officers made their biggest seizure of counterfeit products in 10 years when they closed down two fake-goods showrooms and a storage centre in Hong Kong. Officers believe they have smashed a racket with the seizure of more than 30,000 counterfeit brand-name products and arrest of three people in the joint operation mounted last week. (bit.ly/1K66DEY)

- Four water samples taken from flats in phases one and two of Wah Fu Estate in Hong Kong contained heavy metal nickel, a skin irritant, at well above the World Health Organisation standard, the Democratic Party said. The 20 samples taken were all clear of lead and cadmium but four of them had a nickel content above WHO guidelines of 70 micrograms per litre of water. (bit.ly/1HupaZq)

THE STANDARD

- The Let's Go Korea campaign website crashed for five hours on Thursday after an overwhelming number of people attempted to book cut-price return tickets to South Korea. A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong office of Korea Tourism Organization said due to the rush, would-be travellers were redirected to Facebook, where the campaign had posted a list of airlines and their offers. (bit.ly/1SW8Mgj)

- The world's first ever ant map showing the distribution of the tiny creature around the globe was launched by the University of Hong Kong in a bid to shed more light on the insect world. The interactive online map, antmaps.org, displays the geographic locations of nearly 15,000 species of ants. Hong Kong has 170 species on the map. (bit.ly/1KTG5JL)

- Developers are pumping out a fresh supply of new homes ahead of a probable interest rate hike in the United States. More than 2,000 flats, mostly small-sized units, will come to the market in the near future, including at least 50 studio and one-bedroom apartments from Henderson Land's Parker 33 in Shau Kei Wan. (bit.ly/1gg8MWK)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- MTR Corp said its train delayed for an aggregate 227 minutes during the first half of the year, about 50 percent less than the same period last year, of which five cases of delay lasted for more than 31 minutes. It said it would be fined HK$6 million ($774,063) for the delay and the fines would be returned to passengers through discount programme.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)