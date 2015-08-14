HONG KONG Aug 14 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Bohai Leasing, the Hainan Airlines
unit acquiring Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings
, said that the devaluation of the yuan will positively
affect its earnings despite its $7 billion debt, as it had more
overseas assets contributing nearly 70 percent to its profit. (bit.ly/1EpWAbV)
- The yuan devaluation could force Hong Kong's retail
landlords to cut rents as it threatens to erode shopping in the
city by tourists from China, say analysts. Nicole Wong, regional
head of property research at CLSA, said shopping in Hong Kong
will get more expensive for mainlanders while landlords need to
be more realistic in setting their rents. (bit.ly/1ILYDuY)
- Cost overruns have hit two more railway projects, landing
MTR Corporation with a bill for an extra HK$3 billion
($387 million). CEO Lincoln Leong revealed the final bill for
South Island Line to be HK$16.9 billion, up HK$1.7 billion from
the previous estimate, while Kwun Tong Line extension would cost
22 percent more at HK$7.2 billion. (bit.ly/1MnisuW)
THE STANDARD
- China's central bank said there was no basis for further
depreciations in the yuan given the nation's strong economic
fundamentals. People's Bank of China Vice Governor Yi Gang said
speculation that "powerful voices" within the central government
were pushing for a 10 percent devaluation in the yuan was
"groundless." (bit.ly/1ILZHyS)
- Car-hailing mobile app Uber has drummed up internet
support for its drivers in Hong Kong, claiming its operation is
legal. Uber launched an online petition aimed at collecting some
10,000 signatures but the number was nearing 30,000 late on
Thursday. Uber stressed in a letter that its service is "safe
and reliable." (bit.ly/1gEWGGZ)
- Fashion chain I.T Ltd warned it had incurred a
foreign exchange loss of about HK$60 million ($7.74 million),
which will hurt its second-half results, as it converted 1.19
billion yuan fixed deposits into Hong Kong dollars on Aug. 12
due to the volatility of the mainland currency. (bit.ly/1MqTxYS)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
, which has its headquarter and facilities in Tianjin,
said it saw light damage to its factories after the explosions
but no damages were noted at production facilities and have
resumed normal operations. Liquefied petroleum gas distributor
Binhai Investment also said it operated normally.
MING PAO DAILY
- Centaline Property Agency is considering an initial public
offering in Hong Kong as the company may need fund to gear up in
order to better compete with its mainland rivals, according to
founder Shih Wing-ching.
($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars)
