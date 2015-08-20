HONG KONG Aug 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Global logistics giant United Parcel Service announced on Twitter that it is banning shipments of shark fin amid worldwide pressure from conservationists. Hong Kong imported 5,758 tonnes of shark fin last year, according to government figures. This is roughly half the world's harvest. Almost 12 percent is delivered by air. (bit.ly/1PyAv1l)

- Hong Kong's status as the world's foremost yuan hub could be threatened in two years as trade in the currency moves to the mainland, HSBC said. If the yuan achieved full convertibility by 2017, Hong Kong would face new challenges to retain the top spot as settlement in the city would drop significantly, according to the bank. (bit.ly/1TX4u3D)

- Central Huijin Investment, the state investment company, on Wednesday used more than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) to increase its stake in A-shares of Chinese banks, including Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , in Beijing's latest market rescue effort. (bit.ly/1Lk7LYy)

THE STANDARD

- Jakarta will set up an online rating system for employment agencies of Indonesian helpers sent to Hong Kong, Democratic Party chairwoman Emily Lau Wai-hing said. The rating system, which will be open for workers and employers to anonymously rate the service providers, will allow the Indonesian government to closely monitor the conduct of agencies, Lau added. (bit.ly/1J5UKyJ)

- Uber has launched the second phase of a campaign to gain support for its car-calling app after collecting 50,000 signatures online against the arrests of its drivers last week. Uber returned to the Internet to ask people to join a "one person, one mail" push, urging people to e-mail the Secretary for Transport and Housing to say Uber should be allowed to operate. (bit.ly/1Pn7Qvw)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group's chairman Lui Che-Woo said he expected gaming revenue in Macau to have slid to the bottom in June after months of falling.

- Kingston Financial Group, which recently secured new investors including billionaire Cheng Yu-Tung and Wang Jianlin, is in talks with other investors on potential cooperation, according to chief executive officer Chu Yuet-Wah. Chu said she does not rule out the possibility of introducing more new shareholders into the company.

