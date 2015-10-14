HONG KONG Oct 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hongkongers aged 18 to 35 who have at least one credit card spend an average of 36 percent of their monthly income on purchases made with a card, or HK$8,270 ($1,067), and take 19 months to pay back their loans, according to a survey commissioned by Prime Credit and conducted by Hong Kong University's public opinion programme. (bit.ly/1LL4ghs)

- Cathay Pacific has suspended flights over Iran and the Caspian Sea following warnings from air safety agencies that Russian missiles targeting Syrian rebels pose a threat to passenger jets. The International Civil Aviation Organisation and the European Aviation Safety Agency issued safety advisories last week over intensifying military activity. (bit.ly/1LKe59g)

- Experts have weighed in on a report that the People's Liberation Army will set up a land-to-air missile base at Hong Kong's Shek Kong military airfield, suggesting the move was motivated not by local political concerns but rather an overdue strengthening of the city's defensive capabilities. Canada-based Kanwa Defence Review said the PLA would deploy a Hongqi-6 missile battalion at the base later this year. (bit.ly/1LMyuRg)

THE STANDARD

- Sales of new homes remain robust, but DTZ/Cushman & Wakefield sees prices easing 5 percent over the next three months due to there being enough property going on the market to meet demand. There will be more than 10,000 units on sale in the next three months, said Alva To, a senior management director at the real estate services company. (bit.ly/1OvxocX)

- Retail rents in core locations have seen their largest quarterly decline since 1998, according to property consultancy firm CBRE. Of all prime shopping areas, Causeway Bay was the hardest hit, with rents falling 11 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months. Rents in Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok slid by 9.2 percent, 7 percent and 7.6 percent respectively. (bit.ly/1Ps0bOV)

- A number of credit cards issued by seven banks have failed to meet standards set by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Card issuers have to guarantee that only transaction information may be read and not cardholders' names or other private data. The HKMA has asked the banks not to issue any more of the cards before solving the problem. (bit.ly/1VRwjLE)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong's economy is expected to maintain last year's growth of 2.5 percent during 2015 and 2016, according to DBS Bank economist Lily Lo, with the jobless rate staying steady at 3.5-4 percent next year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)