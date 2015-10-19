HONG KONG Oct 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Beijing needs to rethink its restructuring policies and let market forces play a greater role in the economy, experts said ahead of the release of the mainland's third-quarter growth figure. The central government's policies had neither stabilised the economy nor achieved great progress in restructuring it, the analysts said. (bit.ly/1RQBJWT)

- Stability in the labour market and consistently low unemployment could emerge as the main driving force for the city's economic growth and buffer against negative external factors, Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said in his weekly blog. (bit.ly/1PAVDFT)

- Intercontinental Hotels Group, the largest international hotel operator on the mainland, will double its number of hotels there over the next five years, while Carlson Rezidor Hotel plans to triple its number of hotels to 50 by 2019, and Hilton Worldwide plans to introduce a new brand. All of them are expanding through management contracts. Kenneth Macpherson, InterContinental's chief executive for Greater China, said he expects China's hotel market to surpass the United States in 2025, with 40 per cent of global tourism growth coming from China and India. (bit.ly/1QK18As)

THE STANDARD

- The board of Bank of China, the country's fourth-biggest commercial bank, has approved the spinoff of its aviation leasing unit in a Hong Kong share sale, the lender said in a statement to the exchange. (bit.ly/1PAWeaB)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong needs to provide half a million homes between now and 2044, and the government is considering making use of the available land in northern New Territories and on Lantau, as it studies land supply after 2030, but country park area will not be touched, said Secretary for Development Paul Chan.

