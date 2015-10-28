Oct 28 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying on Sunday opened
a closed Facebook account under the name "CY Leung". A
government source said Leung recently asked his ministers to
communicate with members of the public on social media
platforms. But only education minister Eddie Ng Hak-kim has so
far responded to Leung's latest call. (bit.ly/1MSbnzf)
- Hongkongers tuck into an average of three-and-half
sausages and two slices of ham per week, posing a significant
cancer risk, according to a World Health Organisation study.
Simon Wong, chairman of Chamber of Food and Beverage Industry,
said business for local restaurants and supermarkets would
suffer, while doctors called it a much-needed red flag to
meat-loving locals. (bit.ly/1WgL3cr)
- Grey areas surrounding the legality of all-electric,
self-driving cars such as Tesla's latest could leave
them vulnerable to disputes in insurance claims, according to
lawmaker for the insurance sector Chan Kin-por. He urged the
government to clarify whether it was lawful or unlawful to drive
such cars. (bit.ly/1kOLidQ)
THE STANDARD
- Melco Crown Entertainment co-chairman Lawrence Ho
Yau-lung says not setting up VIP gaming tables for its newly
opened Studio City in Macau is a "no-brainer" of a decision.
High-roller gambling will likely be conceptually and permanently
changed, he added. (bit.ly/1PPJJt3)
- Tolls for the Eastern Harbour Crossing will remain
unchanged after the Hong Kong government takes over the tunnel
next year and stay frozen until the Central-Wan Chai Bypass is
completed in 2018, the Transport Advisory Committee has
revealed. (bit.ly/1H945oT)
- Developers are offering high ratio mortgage loans at their
luxury residential projects as residential valuations are
declining at banks, signaling an eventual tightening of credit.
Kowloon Development will put on sale 23 units of its
project Cadogan in Western district and the developer will
facilitate financing for up to 90 percent of the purchase price.
(bit.ly/1S8rehy)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong Retail Management Association's newly appointed
chairman Thomson Cheng forecast Hong Kong retail sentiment in
the festive Christmas and Lunar New Year will be weaker than the
previous year with retail sales value for the whole year seen
declining 2-3 percent on year.
- L'Occitane International said it expected its
profit of six months ended in September to fall up to 50 percent
from a year ago period due to slower global economy growth and
foreign exchange fluctuation, while its Hong Kong operation
recorded a 16.2 percent drop in same store sales on fewer
mainland visitors.
MING PAO DAILY
- Pearl Oriental Oil Ltd's Chairman Wong Kwan has
been rescued by police in Taiwan, some 38 days after he was
being kidnapped with robbers demanding HK$70 million ($9
million) in ransom, according to sources. Six people were
arrested.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)