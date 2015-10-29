HONG KONG Oct 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Over 60 percent of workers feel their work-life balance has worsened in the last 10 years, according to a survey commissioned by Community Business. Employees said they were only about half way towards achieving their ideal work-life balance. (bit.ly/1N9yius)

- The Hong Kong government has asked the Indian consulate general to investigate a rising trend of agencies using fake papers to allow Indians to enter the city and then claim asylum, Secretary for Security Lai Tung-kwok said. The activities had abused Hong Kong's non-refoulement screening mechanism and may amount to human trafficking, he said. (bit.ly/1LYTmiU)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong has fallen to fifth place from third when it comes to doing business, according to the latest World Bank report. Singapore retains the top spot for the 10th year in a row, followed by New Zealand, Denmark and South Korea. (bit.ly/1SaiCY3)

- Hong Kong ranked as the second most expensive city among 11 Asian peers for wealthy people this year, following Shanghai, according to the lifestyle index by Swiss private bank Julius Baer. Local residential property remains one of the most expensive and the total wealth of Hong Kong's rich is expected to rise 7.2 percent in 2016 from US$705.7 billion in 2015. (bit.ly/1O8F9pp)

- I.T. Ltd posted a one-off foreign exchange loss of HK$79.6 million ($10.3 million) amid a depreciating yuan, which led to the fashion retailer's net loss of HK$31 million in the six months ended August. The company said it may sign forward exchange contracts and foreign currency swap contracts to hedge risks in the future against currencies other than the Hong Kong dollar. (bit.ly/1GKR9uC)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- China is expected to post a 6.7 percent growth in economy this year, 6 percent in 2016 and it will slow to 5.3 percent by 2020, according to Julius Baer Investment Solutions Group executive director Pearlyn Wong. UBS has also revised down China's 2016 economy growth to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent.

