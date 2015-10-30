HONG KONG Oct 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The Communist Party has pledged to boost Hong Kong's role in China's economic development and opening up to the outside world in a document adopted at its fifth plenum, which ended on Thursday. (bit.ly/1PTNbTw)

- Hong Kong follows London as the cities most at risk of a property bubble, according to investment bank UBS. The two cities, among 15 studied, face the greatest risk of overvalued prices, according to UBS Wealth Management's UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index report. (bit.ly/1MY7x7V)

- A mainland expert on Hong Kong's Basic Law known for advocating a hard line on issues concerning the city's autonomy is expected to become the legal affairs chief of the central government's liaison office. A source familiar with the matter said Wang Zhenmin, dean of Tsinghua University's school of law, would arrive in Hong Kong as early as next month to take up the post. (bit.ly/1KJglg1)

THE STANDARD

- Those employed in the engineering and construction industries may expect bigger salary rises next year than workers in most other sectors, while retail, food and beverages sectors will be the worst affected, according to a survey by the Hong Kong People Management Association. (bit.ly/1kfspjE)

- Over 15.7 million subscriber numbers with eight new prefixes may soon become available for mobile services to extend the lifespan of the existing eight-digit numbering plan to September 2028. The number of mobile customers doubled to 17.4 million last year from 8.5 million in 2005, and there are less than five million mobile numbers left, the Communications Authority said. (bit.ly/1GNTll3)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Sa Sa International sees rent of some of its stores in prime tourist areas in Hong Kong coming down by 20 percent on renewal of leasing agreement but it is considering to relocate its stores away from tourist areas to focus more on local customers, said Chairman Simon Kwok.

- Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd saw its half-year profit falling 40 percent to HK$15.5 million for the six months ended in August. The jewllery retailer said it planned to keep up with its expansion pace adding about 100 points-of-sales in China in the coming two years.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Compiled by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)