SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Mainland China's green bond market could grow up to
10-fold by 2020 as Beijing is expected to soon roll out
regulations on its development, and Hong Kong could get in on
the action as a key international financial centre to tap its
vast market potential, says Sean Kidney, the chief executive of
London-based Climate Bonds Initiative. (bit.ly/1GHrd3f)
- The expansion of Chinese mainland developers who splashed
out HK$33 billion ($4.3 billion) to buy land over the past two
years is challenging the dominance of Hong Kong giants in local
property business. The mainland acquisition accounted for 24.6
percent of the government land revenue since 2013. UBS said keen
competition from new players will reduce the competitiveness of
traditional players. (bit.ly/1MB09oz)
THE STANDARD
- The University of Hong Kong's application for an
injunction to stop the airing of a secretly taped recording of a
council meeting could jeopardize press freedom, the Hong Kong
News Executives' Association said, adding they were worried that
it would affect the free flow of news and information. (bit.ly/1RnntnK)
- An unhealthy lifestyle has been blamed for a 97.5 percent
increase in prostate cancer cases in 10 years in Hong Kong and a
54 percent increase in the death rate. According to data from
the Hong Kong Cancer Registry, prostate cancer is the third
common cancer among men. (bit.ly/1HmdgT2)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Hong Kong saw an increasing risk in property market as
high property price had been challenging the buying power, while
slowing economy and potential interest rate hikes were adding
more uncertainty to the sector, but the government has no plan
to relax any anti-speculation measures, said Chan Ka-keung,
Secretary for Financial Services.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Architectural service provider C Cheng Holdings Ltd
said it would buy 80 percent of Cfu Come Ltd for
HK$20.3 million ($2.6 million). Cfu has developed an application
providing a platform for users to post request orders for repair
services or interior renovation through their mobile devices.
