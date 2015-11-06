Nov 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A sales supervisor at a Hong Kong jewellery store where a tourist was allegedly beaten before he died in hospital last month was arrested by customs officers in connection with an alleged case of forced shopping. It is the first arrest of its kind relating to forced shopping after the city's trade descriptions law was extended to services in 2013, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. (bit.ly/1PqNeVd)

- Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed mainland China developer, said it would raise HK$340 million ($43.9 million) in net by selling new shares and perpetual securities to a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance Group , in the latest tie-up between the country's cash-rich insurers and developers that are seeking cheaper funds to finance their expansion. (bit.ly/1Q7yiNq)

- China Life Insurance Co Ltd is entering the U.S. logistics property market by investing more than $1 billion (HK$7.75 billion) in more than 200 U.S. warehouses. Global Logistic Properties said it had teamed with China Life and two other institutional investors to form a fund that had acquired a group of logistics facilities worth $4.55 billion from a US-based real estate investment trust. (bit.ly/1LTePfq)

THE STANDARD

- The Hong Kong University's Alumni Concern Group and the Academic Staff Association will hold a referendum next week to collect opinions of students, teachers and staff on whether they agree with the university council's decision to reject Johannes Chan's appointment as pro vice chancellor, according to the group's deputy convener Mak Tung-wing. (bit.ly/1MmpIb3)

- Wheelock and Co Ltd has priced flats at its Capri new project in Tseung Kwan O at 20 percent below market levels, with property agencies saying the move might further pull down prices in the secondary market. Job Siu Yui-yin, Midland Realty's senior district executive, said buyers awaiting price cuts in the secondary market will be attracted by Wheelock's pricing. (bit.ly/1XTGO3P)

- OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd cut its headline tax loan rate sharply to an annualised 1.49 percent, the lowest ever in Hong Kong. All lenders are keen this year on using tax loans to lure customers in hope of cross-selling other banking products, said Hilda Ng Kwok-yan, general manager of OCBC Wing Hang Credit. (bit.ly/1kdUF78)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong Exchange Fund had in October month recovered most of the HK$36.8 billion ($4.75 billion) investment loss it made in the first three quarters of the year, according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority's chief executive Norman Chan.

