HONG KONG Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong filmmakers will get government grants of up to HK$2 million ($258,018) for low-budget feature films under the Film Production Grant Scheme, and boost job opportunities. The Film Development Council said the scheme will accept applications from projects with production budgets of HK$10 million ($1.3 million) or less. (bit.ly/1Ml1YRf)

- Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank headed by former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, proposed reforming Hong Kong's subsidised housing schemes to help at least 80 percent of families who own houses. The foundation proposed developing 9,000 hectares of land, three times the size of Shatin, over the next three decades.(bit.ly/20Id4cL)

- A swathe of China was blanketed with dangerous acrid smog on Monday after levels of the most dangerous particulates reached the highest recorded this year. This smog level is almost 50 times World Health Organisation recommended limits. The Ministry of Environmental Protection said 20 cities were shrouded in heavy pollution while traffic control measures had been in place since Friday. (bit.ly/1Ml3VNF)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong home prices might tumble by a third after local interest rate jumps by 25 basis points, in line with an expected hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Deutsche Bank has predicted. DBS Bank Hong Kong economist Lily Lo Ming-lee said a weaker-local economy is also to blame for the gloomy outlook of property sector. (bit.ly/1Ml2RJq)

- Landmarks such as Cultural Centre and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will be submerged if nations do not act on global warming, a U.S. non-government research group warned. Hong Kong will have 46 percent of its 2010 population below median sea level if temperatures rise by four degrees Celsius in 200 years, Climate Central's November report estimated. (bit.ly/1PyCpAE)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinese currency may weaken further amid slowing economy, falling to 6.42 yuan to a U.S. dollar by year end, and 6.52 in the third quarter of next year, depreciating about 2 percent from the current on-shore level, according to DBS Bank's economist Nathan Chow Hung Lai.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its total TV sales revenue in China declined 16 percent year on year in October, against a 16 percent growth in September.

