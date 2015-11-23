HONG KONG Nov 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hearings begin on Monday in the keenly anticipated tribunal of mainland conglomerate Citic and four former directors, including princeling and ex-Chairman Larry Yung Chi-kin, on market misconduct charges relating to massive undisclosed foreign exchange losses. The case is part of a wider action taken against Citic and its directors by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission. (bit.ly/1YoBqGg)

- A top central bank official insisted that the yuan would remain stable after it became part of the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights, despite speculation the authorities will allow the currency to weaken after inclusion. People's Bank of China vice-Governor Yi Gang said the yuan will be kept basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. (bit.ly/1STRcFp)

THE STANDARD

- Co-location arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Hong Kong will fulfil the Basic Law and "one country, two systems," insists Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung. Yuen hinted that "to a certain extent" mainland enforcement officials may need to enforce the law in Hong Kong territory. (bit.ly/1ld8CSz)

- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said in his blog the anti-tax avoidance plan passed by this year's G20 summit will aid Hong Kong to sign more bilateral treaties to avoid double taxation. Tsang attended the summit held in Turkey last week, which endorsed the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's plan to counter base erosion and profit shifting. (bit.ly/1LuLfcq)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Specialized hospital services group Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd sees its revenue to rise 20-30 percent year on year in 2016 amid China's two-child policy, of which an estimated 5 to 8 million new born babies will be seen in the next two to three years, according to vice president Chen Wei.

