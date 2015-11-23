HONG KONG Nov 23 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hearings begin on Monday in the keenly anticipated
tribunal of mainland conglomerate Citic and four
former directors, including princeling and ex-Chairman Larry
Yung Chi-kin, on market misconduct charges relating to massive
undisclosed foreign exchange losses. The case is part of a wider
action taken against Citic and its directors by Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission. (bit.ly/1YoBqGg)
- A top central bank official insisted that the yuan would
remain stable after it became part of the International Monetary
Fund's special drawing rights, despite speculation the
authorities will allow the currency to weaken after inclusion.
People's Bank of China vice-Governor Yi Gang said the yuan will
be kept basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. (bit.ly/1STRcFp)
THE STANDARD
- Co-location arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong
Kong Express Rail Link in Hong Kong will fulfil the Basic Law
and "one country, two systems," insists Secretary for Justice
Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung. Yuen hinted that "to a certain extent"
mainland enforcement officials may need to enforce the law in
Hong Kong territory. (bit.ly/1ld8CSz)
- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said in his blog
the anti-tax avoidance plan passed by this year's G20 summit
will aid Hong Kong to sign more bilateral treaties to avoid
double taxation. Tsang attended the summit held in Turkey last
week, which endorsed the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development's plan to counter base erosion and profit
shifting. (bit.ly/1LuLfcq)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Specialized hospital services group Harmonicare Medical
Holdings Ltd sees its revenue to rise 20-30 percent
year on year in 2016 amid China's two-child policy, of which an
estimated 5 to 8 million new born babies will be seen in the
next two to three years, according to vice president Chen Wei.
