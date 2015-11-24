HONG KONG Nov 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Lawmakers are demanding a more precise breakdown of results of a public consultation on the development of the electricity market as nearly a third of submissions were templates. They said the government's consultation results failed to show a diversity in opinions. Lawmaker Yiu Si-wing said the consultation results were too simple. (bit.ly/1R26ZU5)

- Hong Kong's home rents fell 1.8 percent month-on-month in October, the biggest monthly decline in four years, according to a study by Centaline Property Agency. Analysts say the falling trend may intensify as a large number of private housing units will be delivered to the primary market soon. (bit.ly/1SXIFRK)

- Crackdown in the mainland's financial sector is intensifying, with Guotai Junan Securities having reported that Yim Fung, head of its overseas subsidiary, has gone missing. Sources said they believed the case was related to an earlier probe of a high-ranking official at the mainland's securities watchdog. (bit.ly/1P4vErO)

THE STANDARD

- Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) on Thursday will introduce Hong Kong's first "mobile branch," which will extend its services to cover remote areas. Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam urged other lenders to offer this type of service. (bit.ly/1P4tWXB)

- Households can expect cheaper electricity if talks between the government and power companies, on reducing the profit they make, are successful. Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing said the government will start negotiating with CLP Power and Hongkong Electric next year. (bit.ly/1I7mybe)

- MTR Corp Ltd received 19 letters of intent to undertake the development of Phase 9 of LOHAS Park. Developers who showed interest in the project include CK Property , Sun Hung Kai Properties, Wheelock , China Overseas and New World Development . (bit.ly/1OcKQ4P)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Apparels retailer Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd posted loss of HK$26.6 million ($3.4 million) for the period of April-Sept. The company had seen HK$20.9 million profit during same period a year ago. Its profit margin was hit by slower growth in China, strong local currency, volatile finance markets, and high rental cost. The company said it would relocate its stores from its prime location to reduce rental cost.

