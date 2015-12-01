UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The MTR Corporation will be bailed out by taxpayers for the cost overrun of the long-delayed, high-speed rail link to the mainland. However, the operator plans to offset the amount by paying the government, its majority shareholder, a special dividend. Under the agreement, the rail link will be completed in the third quarter of 2018 with the cost revised down to HK$84.42 billion ($10.9 billion). (bit.ly/1Tpirsf)
- Opening of a proposed pop-up shopping centre near the border meant to lure mainland visitors is being further postponed, and will not be ready by Lunar New Year next February. A labour shortage and construction problems were blamed for the delay of the mall in San Tin in the New Territories, import and export sector lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong said. (bit.ly/1YEvsRL)
- Hong Kong has sweltered through its hottest November since 1884, almost a degree higher than 2006 - the previous highest on record. A combination of climate change and unusually light monsoon activity led to average temperatures of 24.1 degrees for November. A spokesman for Hong Kong Observatory said global warming and local urbanisation had contributed. (bit.ly/1YEvWr2)
THE STANDARD
- About half of the entrepreneurs are already considering opportunities in the mainland, according to a poll by Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. It said Hong Kong rated seven of 10 marks in difficulty for tech start-ups to get off the ground. The survey found that government policies and business ambience scored the lowest marks in the city. (bit.ly/1PppMcV)
- Local fast food chain Cafe de Coral, which had lifted prices by 1 to 1.5 percent in the past six months due to increased cost of raw materials and labour, announced another price hike of 2 to 3 percent. Chief financial officer Mike Lim Hung-chun said the company aimed to open 30 more stores within the fiscal year ending in March as the leasing market in the city is becoming stable. (bit.ly/1LJTSQq)
- CK Property executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung said mortgage loan plans for new homebuyers are not being funded by banks, but by developers themselves. Hong Kong Monetary Authority deputy chief executive Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang said earlier the subsidiaries of developers have been providing high-ratio loans, and it has asked banks to submit information about capital source. (bit.ly/1IkKiIU)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Luxury goods retailer Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd saw its loss for the fiscal first half, ending in September, narrowing to HK$76.2 million ($9.8 million), against HK$133 million loss the same period a year ago. Its revenue fell 11.2 percent year on year, while same store sales slid 10.5 percent.
For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources