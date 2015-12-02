HONG KONG Dec 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hong Kong-listed companies lag behind their European and U.S. counterparts in developing corporate social responsibility, according to a new index developed by a Polytechnic University academic. Hong Kong is still learning or exploring the issue of corporate social responsibility, said Professor Carlos Lo Wing-hung, who developed the index. (bit.ly/1O2aiFD)

- Retailing landlords will continue to feel the pinch in the forthcoming days as the ongoing slump in tourism is poised to weigh negatively on capital values in prime shopping districts, thumping prices a further 20 percent next year, on top of an expected 20 percent drop this year, according to CBRE. (bit.ly/1Tjr1Z6)

- China's military mouthpiece has confirmed that its four headquarters and seven key military commands will have to be dissolved and dramatically reorganised. A commentary published in PLA Daily, the official newspaper of People's Liberation Army, said the existing system was outdated, too centralised and challenged the Communist Party's absolute leadership over the army. (bit.ly/1lVz0Rr)

- Analysts see the announcement that MTR Corp plans to pay the government a special dividend as slightly positive for the company's share price. This clears part of the uncertainty of financial burden of the high-speed rail project. Jun Yang Securities chief executive Kenny Tang said minor shareholders, mainly fund houses, are likely to support the plan as the dividend payouts are "quite generous." (bit.ly/1MVKBsO)

- Businesses should include climate change in risk assessments as severe weather could increase the production cost, says the government. All kinds of businesses in Hong Kong should restart looking at their businesses, how this kind of change impacts the business sector and what steps they should take, said Christine Loh Kung-wai, acting secretary for Environment. (bit.ly/1NGEQm3)

- Rental activity involving food and beverage outlets has reached a three-year high to buck the trend of falling interest in shops and less returns for landlords in prime areas, Jones Lang LaSalle stated. Terence Chan Yiu-fung, head of retail of the management company, said rental deals related to food and beverage industry accounted for 50 percent of leases the firm handled. (bit.ly/1PZzORQ)

- Hong Kong retail sales value is expected to fall 3 percent year on year in 2016 while retailers are expected to see growth in sales in the second half of the year, resulting from better cost control and low base this year, according to Mavis Hui, a research director at DBS Vickers Securities.

