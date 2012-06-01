HONG KONG, June 1 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings
, which has spent more than HK$2 billion ($257.70
million) upgrading its mobile infrastructure over the past five
years, plans to expand its high-speed 4G mobile network in Hong
Kong next year, said Daniel Chung, the chief technology officer
for mobile operations at the company.
-- China Duty Free Group said it had signed a letter of
intent with Beijing's Chaoyang district government to establish
the city's first duty-free shop in the central business
district, and was also in talks with Shanghai to build similar
shops there. Industry experts expect the government to open more
duty-free shops in key cities as a way to keep consumer spending
within the local market.
-- Macau's former public works chief Ao Man-long was
sentenced to 29 years in jail for corruption and money
laundering on Thursday, six months more than the term he is
currently serving for previous graft charges.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China's Citic Dameng Holdings Ltd said it is
expected that the Group may record a significant decline in its
results for the six months ending June 30, as compared to the
corresponding period in 2011.
THE STANDARD
-- All toll roads in Guangdong, including China's most
profitable highway, GS Superhighway, will be subject to a tariff
standardisation, as required by the provincial communications
department. Shenzhen Expressway Co said its
revenue would fall by up to 10 percent per annum due to the
changes.
($1 = 7.7609 Hong Kong dollars)
