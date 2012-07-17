HONG KONG, July 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The editor-in-chief of Guangzhou-based New Express, Lu Fumin, who spent 14 years in its newsroom, was removed and several main sections were axed on Monday, with analysts saying the abrupt changes could be evidence of a drastic censorship push ahead of the Communist Party's national congress later this year.

-- The supply chain arm of Deutsche Post DHL will invest more in warehouse facilities in Greater China, including Shenzhen's Qianhai Bay economic zone. By 2015, DHL will invest a further 300 million euros ($367.20 million) in China and other countries in North Asia, on top of the 224 million euros is has already invested in North Asia.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New World Development Co Ltd chairman Henry Cheng said his firm is keen on injecting billions of yuan in Qianhai financial district in Shenzhen, particularly in financial business and modern services industries, as well as in property development.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A fire broke out on Monday night at a factory of Chinese snack maker Want Want China Holdings Ltd in Changsha, Hunan province. No one was hurt in the incident.

THE STANDARD

-- Companies including more than 70 members of the Fortune 500 are going to invest up to 300 billion yuan ($47.03 billion) to develop the Qianhai financial district in Shenzhen. On Monday, 37 firms, including 15 multinationals, signed contracts worth 220 billion yuan with Qianhai officials.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese automaker BYD Co spokesperson clarified that the company is still in cooperation with Daimler-Benz to produce new electric cars under the Denza brand, with production set to start next year.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) has sold 2,700 new residential units since January to generate HK$17 billion ($2.19 billion), more than half its sales target for the year, executive director Justin Chiu said. The developer plans to sell about 1,720 flats in the second half of the year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.8170 euros) ($1 = 6.3787 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)