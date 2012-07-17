HONG KONG, July 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The editor-in-chief of Guangzhou-based New Express, Lu
Fumin, who spent 14 years in its newsroom, was removed and
several main sections were axed on Monday, with analysts saying
the abrupt changes could be evidence of a drastic censorship
push ahead of the Communist Party's national congress later this
year.
-- The supply chain arm of Deutsche Post DHL will invest
more in warehouse facilities in Greater China, including
Shenzhen's Qianhai Bay economic zone. By 2015, DHL will invest a
further 300 million euros ($367.20 million) in China and other
countries in North Asia, on top of the 224 million euros is has
already invested in North Asia.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New World Development Co Ltd chairman Henry
Cheng said his firm is keen on injecting billions of yuan in
Qianhai financial district in Shenzhen, particularly in
financial business and modern services industries, as well as in
property development.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- A fire broke out on Monday night at a factory of Chinese
snack maker Want Want China Holdings Ltd in Changsha,
Hunan province. No one was hurt in the incident.
THE STANDARD
-- Companies including more than 70 members of the Fortune
500 are going to invest up to 300 billion yuan ($47.03 billion)
to develop the Qianhai financial district in Shenzhen. On
Monday, 37 firms, including 15 multinationals, signed contracts
worth 220 billion yuan with Qianhai officials.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese automaker BYD Co spokesperson clarified
that the company is still in cooperation with Daimler-Benz to
produce new electric cars under the Denza brand, with production
set to start next year.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) has sold 2,700 new
residential units since January to generate HK$17 billion ($2.19
billion), more than half its sales target for the year,
executive director Justin Chiu said. The developer plans to sell
about 1,720 flats in the second half of the year.
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
($1 = 6.3787 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollars)
