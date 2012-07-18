HONG KONG, July 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Merchants Securities, the mainland's No. 6 brokerage by market share, is considering raising about $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing or via a private placement next year, to fund its fast-growing business.

-- Red Planet Hotels, a budget hotel investment and management firm, is seeking a listing in Hong Kong by 2015 as it tries to boost its presence in the emerging Asia market, including mainland China.

-- MTR Corp said it signed an agreement with Hangzhou Metro Group to form a joint venture to invest in and operate the Hangzhou Metro Line for 25 years. The investment needed for the railway line is estimated at about 22 billion yuan ($3.45 billion).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker, denied imminent job cuts, saying the company has no layoff plan, but instead would recruit thousands of new graduates this year.

THE STANDARD

-- Home prices in Hong Kong may rise mildly in the second half and go up by an average 15 percent for the whole year, according to international property consultants DTZ.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Xi Jiu Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China's national liquor Gui Zhou MouTai winery (Group), expects to list in Hong Kong this year, helping the group achieve a sales target of 8 billion yuan by 2015.

($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)