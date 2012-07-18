HONG KONG, July 18 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Merchants Securities, the mainland's No. 6
brokerage by market share, is considering raising about $1
billion in a Hong Kong listing or via a private placement next
year, to fund its fast-growing business.
-- Red Planet Hotels, a budget hotel investment and
management firm, is seeking a listing in Hong Kong by 2015 as it
tries to boost its presence in the emerging Asia market,
including mainland China.
-- MTR Corp said it signed an agreement with
Hangzhou Metro Group to form a joint venture to invest in and
operate the Hangzhou Metro Line for 25 years. The investment
needed for the railway line is estimated at about 22 billion
yuan ($3.45 billion).
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- ZTE Corp , China's second-largest
telecoms equipment maker, denied imminent job cuts, saying the
company has no layoff plan, but instead would recruit thousands
of new graduates this year.
THE STANDARD
-- Home prices in Hong Kong may rise mildly in the second
half and go up by an average 15 percent for the whole year,
according to international property consultants DTZ.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Xi Jiu Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China's national
liquor Gui Zhou MouTai winery (Group), expects to list in Hong
Kong this year, helping the group achieve a sales target of 8
billion yuan by 2015.
($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)
