SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Jeremy Lin, the basketball player who became an
international phenomenon early this year, is heading for Hong
Kong next month to tell the "Story behind Linsanity" at a Hong
Kong Mandarin Bible Church meeting.
-- The mainland property market saw significant improvements
last month, with 25 cities recording price growth against only
six in May, according to a research by the National Bureau of
Statistics.
-- Internal conflict within NVC Lighting Holding,
the mainland's largest maker of lighting products, escalated on
Wednesday after the company's management, distributors and
suppliers urged the board to reinstate Wu Changjiang, the
founder and former chairman who resigned in May. Trading in the
shares of the company will remain suspended until further
notice.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain, has
submitted its listing application to the Hong Kong stock
exchange seeking to raise about $100 million by the
end of this year.
-- China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, has completed the acquisition of a
controlling stake in Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd. Vanke said
its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary bought 205.84 million
Winsor shares at HK$5.62 ($0.72) apiece from Wing Tai Properties
Ltd.
THE STANDARD
-- Two land sites, one in Tseung Kwan O and the other on
Peng Chau open for sale by tender next month, with experts
expecting them to fetch a total of about HK$2.5 billion.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Hong Kong Association of Banks will review HIBOR's (Hong
Kong Interbank Offered Rate) pricing mechanism to avoid
manipulation.
WEN WEI PO
-- Profit warnings have been issued by nine locally listed
firms on Wednesday, including heavy-duty trucks manufacturer
Sinotruk (Hong Kong), China Shipping Development Co
, nickel refiner Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co
and steelmaker China Oriental Group Co.
($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars)
