SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Jeremy Lin, the basketball player who became an international phenomenon early this year, is heading for Hong Kong next month to tell the "Story behind Linsanity" at a Hong Kong Mandarin Bible Church meeting.

-- The mainland property market saw significant improvements last month, with 25 cities recording price growth against only six in May, according to a research by the National Bureau of Statistics.

-- Internal conflict within NVC Lighting Holding, the mainland's largest maker of lighting products, escalated on Wednesday after the company's management, distributors and suppliers urged the board to reinstate Wu Changjiang, the founder and former chairman who resigned in May. Trading in the shares of the company will remain suspended until further notice.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain, has submitted its listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange seeking to raise about $100 million by the end of this year.

-- China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd. Vanke said its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary bought 205.84 million Winsor shares at HK$5.62 ($0.72) apiece from Wing Tai Properties Ltd.

THE STANDARD

-- Two land sites, one in Tseung Kwan O and the other on Peng Chau open for sale by tender next month, with experts expecting them to fetch a total of about HK$2.5 billion.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong Association of Banks will review HIBOR's (Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate) pricing mechanism to avoid manipulation.

WEN WEI PO

-- Profit warnings have been issued by nine locally listed firms on Wednesday, including heavy-duty trucks manufacturer Sinotruk (Hong Kong), China Shipping Development Co , nickel refiner Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co and steelmaker China Oriental Group Co.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)