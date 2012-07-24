HONG KONG, July 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) executive director Justin Chiu expects home prices will stay flat in the second half of this year as prices have already reached very high levels.

-- Italian fashion brand MaxMara finds it a challenge trying to predict and catch up with the phenomenal growth of its Chinese business, said chairman Luigi Maramotti, adding that while most new stores would be opened on the mainland, the company would also add stores in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

-- Two mainland activists who were detained by police after taking part in the July 1 rally in Hong Kong and petitioning in Beijing were sentenced to one-year terms in a labour camp in Jiangxi on Monday.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Development Bank would issue its third Renminbi-denominated bonds in Hong Kong within this year, worth up to 2.5 billion yuan ($391.46 million), sources said. The bank also expects to issue its first twenty-year dim sum bonds.

-- China Railway Material Company Ltd, the nation's major provider of railway material and products, would have its listing hearing in August at the earliest. The company plans to raise about 8 billion yuan in its initial public offering in the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets, according to market sources.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd vice-chairman Victor Li bought an additional 500 million shares of Sinopoly Battery Limited on July 9, raising his stake in the company to 5.45 percent from 0.9 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan)

