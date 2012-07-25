HONG KONG, July 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has proposed imposing curbs on electronic trading, including online trading, direct market access and algorithmic trading.

-- Chinese authorities have ordered a Hunan-based dairy firm to shut down production and recall more than 31 tonnes of an infant milk powder that was found to be tainted with a carcinogenic agent, in the latest safety scare involving the industry.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Harbin Genshi Electricity Co Ltd, a mainland enterprise, said it plans to have its initial public offering in Hong Kong, but no timetable has been set.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd has acquired 60 percent stake in an oil well in Thailand for about HK$1.33 billion. This is the first overseas and crude oil project of the company.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Morgan Stanley has cut fashion retailer Esprit Holdings' target price by 25 percent to HK$10.5, estimating that the company's recovery will be slower and behind the management's schedule.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)