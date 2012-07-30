HONG KONG, July 30 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- G-Resources Group Ltd, backed by Mount Kellett
Capital and BlackRock Inc, is eyeing opportunities to
buy mines in Asia and Australia with proven resources, said
deputy chairman Owen Hegarty. The firm aims to produce one
million ounces of gold annually by 2016.
THE STANDARD
-- Fashion jewellery firm Artini China Co Ltd has
revoked the powers of chairman and chief executive Tse Chiu-kwan
after failing to contact him for 10 days. Vice-president Yip
Ying-kam has been appointed as acting chief executive officer.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hutchison Whampoa, which will announce its
interim results on Thursday, is expected to record a single
digit growth in core profit, between HK$9.3 billion ($1.20
billion) and HK$ 9.6 billion, according to brokers' estimates.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- A U.S.-listed pharmaceutical enterprise is planning to
list in Hong Kong, aiming to raise more than $200 million,
sources said.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia
said it would acquire Olinas Mall in Tokyo for 22.8
billion yen ($289.97 million). The mall, which has a total gross
floor area of about 583,000 square feet, is one of the biggest
and newest malls in vibrant Kinshicho in the Sumida Ward of
Tokyo.
($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)