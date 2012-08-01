HONG KONG Aug 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sany Heavy Industry, China's biggest construction machinery maker, which aimed to raise $2 billion from its Hong Kong listing, has shelved its Hong Kong IPO yet again. Senior vice-president Zhao Xiangzhang said it was not a good time for Sany to list in the city, given the capital market volatility and the European debt crisis.

-- Three lenders, HSBC , Hang Seng Bank and Bank of China (Hong Kong) will start offering non-residents yuan accounts and yuan exchange and credit card services on Wednesday, to expand their business in that currency.

THE STANDARD

-- Australian police said they have smashed a Hong Kong-linked international drug-syndicate and seized A$500 million ($526.18 million) worth of methamphetamine and heroin, arrested seven people, four current and three former Hong Kong residents, aged 29 to 61.

-- Suzhou-based Dongwu Cement International warned of a first-half loss due to listing fees, less than two months after the cement maker's initial public offering.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- New World Development Co Ltd said it will terminate the lease with Sogo department store at its Tsim Sha Tsui underground shopping centre, which operated by Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd, as it prepares to redevelop the site. The termination of the lease with effect from Feb. 15, 2014.

ORIENAL DAILY

-- Hong Kong's population will hit 8.47 million by 2041, with 30 percent aged over 65, according to the latest projections from the Census and Statistics Department.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Chengxin (Asia Pacific) Credit Ratings Company, a mainland credit rating agency, started its first overseas office in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The office is part of its global expansion strategy and will concentrate on providing services for corporate debts issued in the city.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.9503 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)