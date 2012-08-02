HONG KONG Aug 2 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings
, which posted first-half net profit of HK$568 million
($73.25 million), a 15 percent increase from a year earlier,
plans to accelerate the transfer of all of its remaining 2G
mobile subscribers to the company's high-speed 3G and 4G
networks.
-- Guangzhou authorities are considering building a second
airport in the city, possibly in the southern district of
Nansha, the paper reported, citing mainland media reports.
-- New development chief Paul Chan is at the centre of an
investigation by buildings officials, just days after taking
office, over claims that he and his wife illegally subdivided
properties. The couple also face claims that they understated
the selling price of another flat to avoid tax.
-- Typhoon Saola helped push Hong Kong's air pollution index
to the highest level ever recorded outside of extreme
circumstances on Wednesday. The pollution would remain severe on
Thursday as the typhoon approaches Taiwan.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Property developer K. Wah International Holdings
has acquired a plot with a maximum area of 297,456
square feet in Tseung Kwan O for HK$1.16 billion, in line with
market estimates.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said
it has bought three pieces of land in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang,
for a total of 254 million yuan ($39.88 million).
THE STANDARD
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is spending 50
million yuan on a roadshow to promote its projects in Beijing.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)