HONG KONG Aug 3 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Total advertising spending on the mainland would reach
$52.9 billion next year, to become the world's second-largest
advertising market, a significant increase from $46.3 billion
estimated this year, according to a report by New York-based
research firm eMarketer.
It would be the first time the mainland has overtaken Japan
in advertising spending, eMarketer said.
-- Taiwanese firm Eslite will open its first bookstore,
which is also the city's first 24-hour bookstore, in Hong Kong
next week. Eslite hopes to open three to five stores in the next
five years, focusing on busy districts such as Tsim Sha Tsui and
Central.
-- Tiananmen Square dissident Wang Dan made an unexpected
visit to Hong Kong on Thursday after years of being barred from
the city, as his Taiwan-bound flight was forced to land by
Typhoon Saola.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's Kerry Group has
raised its stake in Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food
Group Ltd to 5.01 percent, according to an exchange
disclosure.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying will delay his
first policy address until January to allow more time for
consultation, restoring the timeframe adopted by the SAR's first
leader, Tung Chee-hwa.
-- At least seven employees of state-owned Agricultural Bank
of China have been put on trial for
allegedly embezzling more than 30 million yuan ($4.71 million)
from deposits in Jiangsu province, quoted mainland media report.
APPLE DAILY
-- Sinopec Group, parent of China's top refiner Sinopec Corp
, expects to seek a separate listing of its petroleum
related engineering services in Hong Kong.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)